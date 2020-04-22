Global  

SpaceX completes essential mission, launching seventh batch of satellites

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:00s - Published
SpaceX launched its seventh batch of Starlink satellites from Florida, pushing its total count in low Earth orbit to 420.

SpaceX has said the satellites will allow it to beam Internet directly to terminals that consumers will set up at their homes or offices, according to media reports.

Service is expected to roll out in the United States and Canada this year, CEO Elon Musk has said.




