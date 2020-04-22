Global  

A Labradoodle Breeder Is Running HHS's Response To Coronavirus Pandemic

Health and Human Services Chief Alex Azar is a Republican lawyer who worked as a drug industry lobbyist and executive for Eli Lilly.

After President Donald Trump’s first HHS secretary was forced out in a travel corruption scandal, Azar stepped in, in January, 2018.

Two years later, Azar appointed his most trusted aide as HHS’s main coordinator for the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

