Long Term Care Facility Coronavirus outbreaks

The state health department does not reveal the names of the nursing homes in mississippi dealing with a coronavirus outbreak.

But one of those nursing homes did identify itself diversicare here in amory.

And it said some residents are not the only ones testing positive.

Testing revealed some employees have it as well.

we asked if someone with the nursing home would go on camera.

Instead, a spokeswoman referred us to a statement on its website.

According to that statement, diversicare told loved ones of those affected about what happened.

It also reached out and is still in touch with the mississippi state department of health and the centers for disease control and prevention.

Diversicare added it's been following precautionary measures since early on and is providing limited visitations.

It's also working with family members to provide visitations through calls, texts, or video chat.

The other nursing home with a coronavirus outbreak is just down the street from diversicare.

River place in amory confirmed on tuesday it is dealing with the virus as well.

however, no one will officially say how many deaths happened at either of these nursing homes.

