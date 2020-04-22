Trump Admin Docs Say More Than 300,000 Could Die If Social-Distancing Ends Too Early

Coronavirus social-distancing rules are being lifted across a swathe of US states.

But the Department of Health and Human Services says 300,000-plus people could die of COVID-19 in the absence of such measures.

According to Business Insider, HHS documents reveal Florida would be hardest hit, with over 23,000 deaths.

Maine, Puerto Rico, West Virginia, and Vermont would also fare poorly in terms of death per capita.

In a worst-case scenario, the documents suggest up to 1.8 million people could die.

We have at this moment the finger on the spring.

If we remove the finger, the spring jumps.

So we will see a lot of cases.

Mathematical Biology Prof. Juan Gutierrez University of Texas in San Antonio