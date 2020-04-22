Global  

Beavers make themselves at home on Exmoor estate

Beavers have been settling in to new homes at a National Trust site where they have been introduced to help manage water for people and nature.

Two pairs of beavers were put into two enclosures on the Holnicote Estate in Exmoor, Somerset, as part of the Riverlands project to restore the river catchment to a more natural state to help wildlife and reduce flooding.

Webcam footage shows the beavers feeding and grooming as they settle into their new surroundings, which they are expected to engineer into more of a wetland setting that will slow water flow and provide habitat for other wildlife.

