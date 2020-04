Betting on the NFL Draft Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:40s - Published now Betting on the NFL Draft Betting on the NFL Draft, Las Vegas sportsbooks are looking forward to the draft. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Betting on the NFL Draft EVENT TO WATCH.THE N-F-L DRAFT IS ALSO ONE OFTHE FIRST OPPORTUNITIES FORBETTORS TO GET BACK TO PLACINGBETS.13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER.....ALEX FRESQUEZ EXPLAINS...HOW THE DRAFT IS SHAPING UP TOBE.....AN IMPORTANT MOMENT.....FOR SPORTS BETTING.SPORTS BOOKS AROUND THE VALLEYARE CLOSED..AND ESPORTS AND CHESS BETTINGDON'T QUITE CUT IT FOR MOST.BUT THAT'S ABOUT TO CHANGE..THANKS TO THE NFL DRAFT.BOARDED UP DOORS..AND EMPTY PARKING LOTS..ON OCCASION...YOU MIGHT FIND SOMEONE WALKINGTHEIR DOG..SPORTS BOOKS ARE GHOST TOWNSRIGHT NOW..WE HAD TO FURLOUGH OVER 600PEOPLE.THAT'S BEEN REALLY REALLYTOUGH.THE SHUTDOWN HASN'T BEEN EASYFOR WILLIAM HILL CEO JOEASHER...HE AND OTHER EMPLOYEES ARESACRIFICING THEIR OWN PAY TOHELP OUT THEIR COLLEAGUES..WE SET UP A CHARITABLEFOUNDATION I'M DONATING MYSALARY TO IT..PEOPLE AREDONATING MONEY TOO.THEN THERE'S GILL ALEXANDER.DOING A RADIO SHOW ON THE VEGASSTATS AND INFORMATION NETWORKIS TOUGH WHEN THERE'S NOTHINGTO BET ON.HE'S GOING BIG THIS WEEK.I'VE GOT ABOUT 15 TO 20 BETSMYSELF THAT HAVE ALREADY BEENMADE.HE KNOWS THERE'S A LOT OF MONEYFLYING AROUND THIS DRAFT.I HAVE NO DOUBT THAT IT HASSPARKED MORE INTEREST THAN ITHAS CERTAINLY ANY OTHER YEARTHAT'S GOOD NEWS FOR THESPORTS-BETTING INDUSTRY WHICHPULLED IN A HANDLE OF 489MILLION DOLLARS LAST MONTH..MARCH'S NUMBERS HAVEN'T BEENRELEASED..BUT IT'S NO SECRET..YOU'D WANT TO BET THE UNDER ONTHEIR RECENT REVENUE.THERE'S RUSSIAN TABLE TENNIS,SOCCER IN NICARAUGA..THATDOESN'T MOVE THE NEEDLE.IT'S BEEN REALLY TOUGH WITHSPORTS SUSPENDED..NOBODY KNOWS HOW OR WHEN SPORTSWILL RETURN..BUT BOOKIES AND BETTORS AGREE:THIS HIATUS IS ALL ABOUTPERSPECTIVE..THERE'S A LOT MORE IMPORTANTTHINGS IN THE WORLD THESEDAYS.A LOT OF PEOPLE HAVE IT A LOTHARDER THAN WE DO.AND I REALLY RESPECT WHATTHEY'RE DOING ON OUR BEHALF.ASHER DIDN'T SAY HE DIDN'T SAYWHEN HE EXPECTS SPORTSBOOKS TOOPEN BACK UP..HE SAYS WHEN THEY DO..YOU CAN EXPECT A LOT OF SOCIALDISTANCING..HAND SANITIZER..MASKS ANDGLOVES..REPORTING FOR 13 ACTION NEWSI'M ALEX FRESQUEZ..MANY SPORTS BOOKS ARE OFFERINGMOBILE APPS FOR YOU TO PLACEBETS..





You Might Like

Tweets about this Gregg⚡️ RT @friedeggpaulie: The only way to make money betting sports is to consistently beat the closing line. For the NFL Draft, I bet 13 props t… 40 seconds ago Bobby Pezzulo Not many Sport things to look forward to Besides betting the ponies on the weekend. But NFL draft tomorrow wooohooo 3 minutes ago Paulie The only way to make money betting sports is to consistently beat the closing line. For the NFL Draft, I bet 13 pro… https://t.co/gRJahDjmoN 3 minutes ago Mamba Forever 🐍 RT @LockedOnColts: Betting favorites to draft Jalen Hurts, per @DraftKings: #Colts = +500 👀 Steelers = +600 Jaguars = +800 Patriots = +100… 3 minutes ago Todd Dewey Sharp bettors move lines on NFL draft props in Las Vegas https://t.co/8LYglH1QEj via @reviewjournal 22 minutes ago Scott Stewart RT @DKSportsbook: The NFL Draft is 24 hours away. There are 1,488 potential betting options. Here is the full list: https://t.co/TJGX1jr3… 26 minutes ago Scott Stewart RT @dklive: NFL DRAFT: Matt Meiselman looks at the @DKSportsbook First Round Pool with an eye on the betting lines that could help users in… 27 minutes ago Danny Mendlow RT @bobano: I will be participating in a live NFL Draft betting show on Thursday night starting at 7:00pm ET sponsored by the newly relaunc… 27 minutes ago