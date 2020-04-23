Global  

School District of Palm Beach County releases virtual graduation dates

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:44s - Published
The School District of Palm Beach County has released the dates for virtual graduation ceremonies.

The virtual graduation ceremonies will run from May 26 through June 5 and will be aired on television and streamed online, the district said.

0
TAKE PLACE MAY 26-TH TO JUNE5-TH.

AND BE STREAMED ON THESCHOOL DISTRICT'S WEBSITE ANDYOUTUBE.

AS WELL AS AIRED ONT-V.

TO SEE WHICH DAY YOURSTUDENT'S GRADUATION WILL BEHELD, WE'VE POSTED TSCHEDULE ON WPTV DOT COM.WPTV WANTS TO HELP HONOR THECLASS OF 2020.

WE'VE SET UP AVIRTUAL YEARBOOK WHERESTUDENTS WILL BE RECOGNIZED.JUST GO TO WPTV-DOT- COM SLASHGRADS.

THERE IS A SUBMISSIONFORM AT THE BOTTOM OF THE PAGEWHERE YOU CAN SUBMIT YOURCHILD'S PICTURE ANDACHIEVEMENTS.NEAR




