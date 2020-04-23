Global  

Coronavirus: Gov. Gavin Newsom Says 'No Date' For Reopening State

Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 02:12s - Published
California Gov.

Gavin Newsom on Wednesday offered new details on the steps to begin easing some of the restrictions put in place to stop the spread of coronavirus, placing additional emphasis on testing, contact tracing and isolating those exposed to the virus.

0
