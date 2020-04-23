Governor Ducey lifts one of the many COVID-19 restrictions

THE MESSAGE GOVERNOR DOUGDUCEY SHARED -- AS HEANNOUNCED (((LIFTING -- ONE OFTHE MANY COVID-19RESTRICTIONS.

NINE ON YOURSIDE'S LUZDELIA CABALLERO HASTHE LATEST -- ON THEGOVERNOR'S UPDATE.GOVERNOR DUCEY HAS TAKEN THEFIRST STEP TO GETTING THINGSBACK TO BUSINESS, BY RESUMINGELECTIVE SURGERIES, IN MEDICALFACILITIES THAT CAN SHOW THEYHAVE THE CAPACITY FOR THOSEPATIENTS.

HERES WHATS NEXT.NOT ONLY DOES IT SAY STAYHOME, STAY HEALTHY, STAYCONNECTED.

IT ALSO SAYS RETURNSTRONGER.

GOVERNOR DUCEYSAYING THE GOAL OF THESTAY-AT- HOME ORDER- IS TOCOME OUT BETTER THAN EVER.WHEN WE HEADED INTO THISPANDEMIC, OUR STATE WAS THESTRONGEST STATE ECONOMICALLYIN THE NATION.

IF WE DO THISRIGHT, AND WE DO ITRESPONSIBLY AND PROPERLY WECAN BE THE STRONGEST STATE INTHE NATION LEADING OUT OF THISPANDEMIC.

HE SAYS THAT WILLREQUIRE A TEAM EFFORT.MAINTAINING GOOD HYGIENEPRACTICES AND STAYING HOME ASMUCH AS POSSIBLE.

AT THIS TIMETHE STAY AT HOME ORDER WILLREMAIN IN EFFECT UNTIL APRIL30TH, UNLESS IT IS EXTENDED.ITS NOT LOST ON ME THAT NEXTFRIDAY IS MAY 1ST.

SOWEREGOING TO BE VISITING NEXT WEEKAS WE MAKE DECISIONS.

THEOPTIONS SURROUNDING THEORDER---LETTING IT EXPIRE,EXTENDING IT IN ITS CURRENTFORM, OR MODIFYING IT WITHCHANGES THAT REFLECT ARIZONASCURRENT SITUATION.

HISMESSAGE: ARIZONA IS PREPARED.THE GOVERNOR SAYS NOW ITS AWAIT AND SEE APPROACH, ASEXPERTS DETERMINE WHETHER THEEXTENDED PRECAUTIONS WILLCONTINUE TO FLATTEN THE CURVECOME APRIL 30TH.

LUZDELIACABALLERO, KGUN9 ON YOUR SIDE.PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP SIGNING