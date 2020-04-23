West Bengal orders no mobile phones inside hospitals, 'spreads disease' | Oneindia News Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:35s - Published 3 hours ago West Bengal orders no mobile phones inside hospitals, 'spreads disease' | Oneindia News Covid-19 cases triple in Gujarat in just one week, deaths also rise sharply; West Bengal govt bans mobile phones inside hospitals; WHO chief says the Novel Coronavirus is 'with us for a long time'; Savita Kovind stitches masks for Delhi shelter homes and more news 0

