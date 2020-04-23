Tracking Florida's unemployment crisis

Global  

According to the DEO as of Thursday, just over 15% of claims submitted since mid-March have been paid.

HE COMPLIMENTED THE OFFICIALS INDUVAL COUNTY FOR THEIRDECISIONS.WE’RE TRACKING FLORIDA’SUNEMPLOYMENT CRISIS CLOSELY FORYOU.THIS MORNING JESSICA HAS ANUPDATE ON THE AMOUNT OF CLAIMSTHAT HAVE BEEN PAID OUT..AND HOW *YOUR TAXPAYER DOLLARARE BEING SPENT TO FIX ANOVERWHELMED SYSTEM.THOSE NEW NUMBERS EXPLAIN WHYSO MANY OF YOU ARE STILL WAITINGON BENEFITS!IN FACT, IT SEEMS LIKE EVERY DAYI GET MORE AND MORE MESSAGESFROM MANY OF YOU ASKING WHEREYOUR MONEY IS.VO:ACCORDING TO THE D-E-O THISMORNING... JUST OVER 15-PERCENTOF CLAIMS SUBMITTED SINCEMID-MARCH HAVE BEEN PAID.SOTVO:THAT MEANS AN OVERWHELMINGMAJORITY OF THE NEARLY680-THOUSAND PEOPLE WHO’VEFILED...ARE STILL WAITING FORHELP.YET AN AUDIT UNCOVERED BY OURSISTER STATION IN WEST PALMBEACH SHOWS TAXPAYERS FORKEDOVER MORE THAN 77-POINT-9MILLION DOLLARS FOR THE STATE’SNOW OVERWHELMED "CONNECT" SITE.IN LATE MARCH - THAT LEAD TOONLY 2-PERCENT OF THE27-THOUSAND CALLS PER-WEEK BEINGANSWERED..

WITH AN AVERAGE WAITTIME OF MORE THAN 6-HOURS.SOTVO:"we had 80,000 claims in oneday.

The system wasn’t designedfor that, it’s a 10 year-old cathat we’ve asked to drive theDaytona 500 multiple timeswithout pit-stops" AADDRESSING ISSUES WITH THESYSTEM COULD END UP COSTINGTAXPAYERS UP TO NEARLY110-MILLION DOLLARS OVER THENEXT YEAR.THE STATE HAS HIRED THREE CALLCENTERS TO HELP WITH THEUNPRECEDENTED AMOUNT OF CLAIMS.TAG:YOU CAN TRACK THE LATEST NU




