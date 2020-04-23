Two Cats Diagnosed With COVID-19 In New York Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:27s - Published now They are the first pets in the United States to be diagnosed with the virus. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Advertisement

Advertisement pawsr: The social network just for pets



Learn more

Two Cats Diagnosed With COVID-19 In New York THE ROAD DOES NOT NEED IT IS AFREE PASS TO DRIVE RECKLESSLY.WELL, THERE IS EVIDENCETHIS MORNING EVEN OUR PETS AREAT WRIST FROM BEING COVID-19.TWO CATS IN NEW YORK CITY ARENATION'S FIRST PET TO TESTPOSITIVE FOR THE VIRUS.THIS PHOTO DOES NOT SHOW ONEOF THE CATS IN QUESTION BUTDEPICT HOW TESTING DONE.CATS THAT TESTED POSITIVE HADMILD RESPIRATORY SYSTEMS, ANDTHEY ARE EXPECTED TO RECOVER,





You Might Like

Tweets about this