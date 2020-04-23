Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Two Cats Diagnosed With COVID-19 In New York

Two Cats Diagnosed With COVID-19 In New York

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:27s - Published
Two Cats Diagnosed With COVID-19 In New York
They are the first pets in the United States to be diagnosed with the virus.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Two Cats Diagnosed With COVID-19 In New York

THE ROAD DOES NOT NEED IT IS AFREE PASS TO DRIVE RECKLESSLY.WELL, THERE IS EVIDENCETHIS MORNING EVEN OUR PETS AREAT WRIST FROM BEING COVID-19.TWO CATS IN NEW YORK CITY ARENATION'S FIRST PET TO TESTPOSITIVE FOR THE VIRUS.THIS PHOTO DOES NOT SHOW ONEOF THE CATS IN QUESTION BUTDEPICT HOW TESTING DONE.CATS THAT TESTED POSITIVE HADMILD RESPIRATORY SYSTEMS, ANDTHEY ARE EXPECTED TO RECOVER,




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.