Coronavirus 2nd Wave

We have team coverage for you this morning on coronavirus in north alabama.

Waay 31's sierra phillips is live with more on how police are enforcing the health order when it comes to businesses.

But first, we start with waay 31's rodneya ross.

She is live with more on how local hospitals are preparing after the centers for disease control predicts a second round of the virus -- when flu season hits!

Rodneya?

We talked to the c-e-o of huntsville hospital -- david spillers -- who told us the hospital is already coming up with plans to help keep people safe if there is a surge this winter-- but it really comes down to testing and finding a possible treatment for coronavirus.

Spillers told us right now we have a good supply on tests here in madison county -- and results are being turned around in a matter of hours or 3 days at the most.

Keeping up that supply of testing will help if there's a surge -- but spillers says a treatment plan would be most beneficial.

David spillers, huntsville hospital ceo, "i think we will by that time we will have a better idea of what drugs treat patients with covid.

Keep in mind if we can't stop covid but can treat covid it will be a different issue be much better prepared when people are hospitalized so hopefully we will have drugs by then."

We know there are antibody tests -- or rapid tests -- in development.

Spillers said having a great supply of those tests will be a game changer to fighting the virus.

Those tests aren't expected to be ready for at least a month or possibly longer.

Reporting live in hsv, rr, waay 31 news.

Thanks rodneya-