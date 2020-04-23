Reopening the country Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:47s - Published now Reopening the country The U.S. is getting set to reopen its state's economies. The CDC still warns that there needs to be widespread testing in place before reopening is deemed safe. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Reopening the country ECONOMIES -THIS - DESPITE WARNINGS FROMTHE C- D-C WHO SAYS - THERENEEDS TO BE WIDESPREADTESTING BEFORE STATES REOPEN.ABOUT A DOZEN STATES INCLUDING- GEORGIA-- MONTANA-- ANDOKLAHOMA...ARE ALLOWINGNON-ESSENTIAL BUSINESSES TORESUME OPERATIONS AS EARLY ASTOMORROW.IN GEORGIA -- PLACES LIKE GYMSAND BOWLING ALLEYS COULD BEBACK UP AND RUNNING FRIDAY.HOWEVER, THE MAYOR OF ATLANTA -DISAGREES WITH THE GOVERNORSDECISION.BOTTOMS SOT: THERE'S NOTHINGESSENTIAL ABOUT GOING TO ABOWLING ALLEY IN THE MIDDLE OFA PANDEMIC."KEMP (FNC) SOT: AND LISTEN IFPEOPLE DON'T WANT TO GOMARTHA, THEY DON'T HAVE TO GO.MANY STATES IN THE NORTHEASTHAVE NO PLANS OF LIFTINGSTAY-AT-HOME ORDERS ANYTIMESOON.MEANWHILE - STAY AT HOME ORDERSWERE NEVER IN PLACE IN SOMESTATES LIKE -- NEBRASKA-- ANDIOWA.NOW TO THE LATEST ON





