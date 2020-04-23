Global  

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
The U.S. is getting set to reopen its state's economies.

The CDC still warns that there needs to be widespread testing in place before reopening is deemed safe.

ECONOMIES -THIS - DESPITE WARNINGS FROMTHE C- D-C WHO SAYS - THERENEEDS TO BE WIDESPREADTESTING BEFORE STATES REOPEN.ABOUT A DOZEN STATES INCLUDING- GEORGIA-- MONTANA-- ANDOKLAHOMA...ARE ALLOWINGNON-ESSENTIAL BUSINESSES TORESUME OPERATIONS AS EARLY ASTOMORROW.IN GEORGIA -- PLACES LIKE GYMSAND BOWLING ALLEYS COULD BEBACK UP AND RUNNING FRIDAY.HOWEVER, THE MAYOR OF ATLANTA -DISAGREES WITH THE GOVERNORSDECISION.BOTTOMS SOT: THERE'S NOTHINGESSENTIAL ABOUT GOING TO ABOWLING ALLEY IN THE MIDDLE OFA PANDEMIC."KEMP (FNC) SOT: AND LISTEN IFPEOPLE DON'T WANT TO GOMARTHA, THEY DON'T HAVE TO GO.MANY STATES IN THE NORTHEASTHAVE NO PLANS OF LIFTINGSTAY-AT-HOME ORDERS ANYTIMESOON.MEANWHILE - STAY AT HOME ORDERSWERE NEVER IN PLACE IN SOMESTATES LIKE -- NEBRASKA-- ANDIOWA.NOW TO THE LATEST ON




Terry Miller RT @BillKristol: “As a country, we’re unprepared not just logistically but mentally for this next phase. For a while, people were told all… 20 seconds ago

Lilian Davis RT @TXShamrock665: @GOP A new, legitimate poll, shows that the majority of Americans think it is far too early to be “reopening” states for… 22 seconds ago

SanDiego.Works White House shifts from raising alarms to reopening country https://t.co/AujPH4mmu7 29 seconds ago

CBS46 White House shifts from raising alarms to reopening country https://t.co/17tBloKVwg https://t.co/m2vKV0Lwzi 49 seconds ago

Hector Figueroa White House shifts from raising alarms to reopening country https://t.co/Uva5pTWDmK “When you take away social di… https://t.co/MoGf00z8Dk 50 seconds ago

Indie Theology RT @plmanseau: In 2020, we might call pressing the button "reopening the country." Those arguing 2-3% mortality is a price worth paying ten… 53 seconds ago

EO RT @CNNPolitics: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says reopening has to be "strategic and thoughtful": "I've heard governors across the count… 57 seconds ago

Bill Kramer RT @MultiStateAssoc: Governors are moving to “reopen” the economy after a government-mandated shutdown of many businesses across the countr… 1 minute ago

