Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Nicola Sturgeon: Lockdown restrictions could last until next year

Nicola Sturgeon: Lockdown restrictions could last until next year

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:04s - Published
Nicola Sturgeon: Lockdown restrictions could last until next year

Nicola Sturgeon: Lockdown restrictions could last until next year

Nicola Sturgeon addresses the public about Covid-19 in Scotland, and says lockdown restrictions may last until next year.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

courteenerx

C RT @C_Rennie: Nicola Sturgeon acting like a true leader throughout this virus 👏. Limiting the virus to 1000 deaths and talking to media dai… 21 minutes ago

BetterInsides

Better RT @LBC: Nicola Sturgeon has said a return to normal life with no lockdown restrictions is “not on the cards in the near future” and that w… 24 minutes ago

TheAnta24178299

Constantine 37 Sturgeon sets out blueprint for Scotland lockdown exit https://t.co/XCgv0O1IrS Sent via @updayUK 31 minutes ago

ChrisGreenNews

Chris Green From schools to pubs, the restrictions facing Scotland after the #coronavirus lockdown Full story:… https://t.co/jjxfLi5n5D 34 minutes ago

Heather941001

Heather 希瑟👻🥖~ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🌊VVHL RT @STVNews: Nicola Sturgeon has said lockdown restrictions would be eased in an 'incremental' way and could quickly be reapplied if #COVID… 1 hour ago

SB_Alliance_UK

SB alliance RT @DailyMailUK: Nicola Sturgeon gazumps Downing Street AGAIN as she publishes her own plan for easing restrictions https://t.co/0M9c9Irwvt… 1 hour ago

jennifersterri1

🐾🐾 Jenny 🌱💪🌊🌞 RT @Record_Politics: Nicola Sturgeon considering plan for pupils to go back to school every second week, but cautions against early lockdow… 1 hour ago

Polly_Politics

Polly Politics Will England be the last man standing in lockdown? Nicola Sturgeon says 'better balance' must be struck between saf… https://t.co/rQhKq8sOA3 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.