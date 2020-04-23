What doctors wish they'd known before the outbreak Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:15s - Published now What doctors wish they'd known before the outbreak As signs indicate the curve of new cases may be starting to flatten, doctors in the United States shared with Reuters what they wish they had known before the coronavirus outbreak began. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend What doctors wish they'd known before the outbreak Dr. Anju Goel, an internal medicine specialist in California, said that had practitioners understood how severely the respiratory disease COVID-19 would affect the elderly, more could have been done to protect them from exposure and get them early treatment. “What I did not recognize was the severity of illness that would be seen in patients who are older and the rapidity with which this illness would spread through elderly populations," she said.





