Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > What doctors wish they'd known before the outbreak

What doctors wish they'd known before the outbreak

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:15s - Published
What doctors wish they'd known before the outbreak

What doctors wish they'd known before the outbreak

As signs indicate the curve of new cases may be starting to flatten, doctors in the United States shared with Reuters what they wish they had known before the coronavirus outbreak began.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

What doctors wish they'd known before the outbreak

Dr. Anju Goel, an internal medicine specialist in California, said that had practitioners understood how severely the respiratory disease COVID-19 would affect the elderly, more could have been done to protect them from exposure and get them early treatment.

“What I did not recognize was the severity of illness that would be seen in patients who are older and the rapidity with which this illness would spread through elderly populations," she said.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

MSN

MSN What U.S. doctors wish they had known before the coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/3HyYbQUXCm 19 minutes ago

MSNLifestyle

MSN Lifestyle What U.S. doctors wish they had known before the coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/rRPDIj4iEi 21 minutes ago

konstantinaBel3

Konstantina Beleli RT @SCMPNews: From supply preparedness to treatment decisions, doctors across the US reflect on what they wish they had known about battlin… 25 minutes ago

SCMPNews

SCMP News From supply preparedness to treatment decisions, doctors across the US reflect on what they wish they had known abo… https://t.co/LU60GEmb6l 32 minutes ago

Activate_Media

Activate Media What U.S. doctors wish they had known before the coronavirus outbreak - Reuters https://t.co/KOO80pZ8n8 #news… https://t.co/HTadqXuw1L 54 minutes ago

Shunfu21

Singaporean math tutor Watch "What US doctors wish they knew before starting their fight against Covid-19" on YouTube https://t.co/Y5XfwC8khB 1 hour ago

Melissa55679791

Melissa @USATODAY It’s going to come back and bite us again. For once I wished the President would lilsten to the Doctors.… https://t.co/ZPI5qIiP56 1 hour ago

TomFlowers

TomFlowers What U.S. doctors wish they had known before the coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/T3ZszhAouN 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.