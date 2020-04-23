Phil Neville set to leave role as England women’s manager in 2021

Gary Neville all but confirmed brother Phil Neville is to leave his role as England women’s manager next summer, with the European Championship’s delay to 2022 meaning the “rug’s been pulled under his feet”.

The former Manchester United and Everton defender last year led the Lionesses to SheBelieves Cup glory and fourth place at the World Cup, having succeeded Mark Sampson at the helm in January 2018.

Neville signed a deal with the Football Association until 2021, when England was due to host the European Championship – a tournament UEFA has confirmed will now take place from July 6-31, 2022, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The 43-year-old is widely expected to leave before then at the expiration of his current contract.