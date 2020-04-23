Gary: Phil will fulfil his contract if asked

Global  

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 03:07s - Published
Gary Neville told The Football Show he had spoken to his brother on Wednesday afternoon and believes Phil will honour his current contract as England Women head coach if he is asked to.

