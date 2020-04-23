Global  

'The Last Dance': Why Michael Jordan Still Hates the Pistons & How Jason Hehir Earned His Trust

'The Last Dance': Why Michael Jordan Still Hates the Pistons & How Jason Hehir Earned His Trust

'The Last Dance': Why Michael Jordan Still Hates the Pistons & How Jason Hehir Earned His Trust

The Last Dance became ESPN's most watched documentary on April 19.

The documentary is slated to run for five total weeks and the director of the critically acclaimed documentary spoke with Pierce Simpson of Complex News to share stories about his first encounter with Michael Jordan, the music of the documentary & Michael's hatred towards the Detroit Pistons.

