How Will Sanders Supporters Vote?

Last week Bernie Sanders endorsed Joe Biden for the Presidency.

Sanders implored his supporters to vote for Biden in November.

Many Sanders supporters said they are not willing to vote for Biden yet.

They want him to make concessions on Medicare for All, college tuition, student loan cancellations, open borders, gun control, and a Green New Deal.

The Hill reports that Sanders supporters are waiting to see if Biden "comes around" on those issues.

In a recent poll 15% of Sanders supporters said they would vote for Trump.

