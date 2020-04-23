Global  

Ariana Grande and Elton John to Appear on Lady Gaga's Upcoming Album

Ariana Grande and Elton John to Appear on Lady Gaga's Upcoming Album Lady Gaga shared the tracklist for her sixth studio album, 'Chromatica,' which features appearances from Grande and John.

Grande is slated to appear on "Rain on Me," while John will appear on "Sine from Above." The 16-song album will also feature a cameo from K-pop girl group Blackpink.

Gaga said that the album will be dance-inspired.

Lady Gaga, on 'New Music Daily with Zane Lowe' 'Chromatica' was originally slated to be released in April, but it was pushed back due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

