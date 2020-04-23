Lady Gaga unveils Chromatica album tracklisting Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:40s - Published now Lady Gaga unveils Chromatica album tracklisting Lady Gaga is to collaborate with Ariana Grande, Sir Elton John and BLACKPINK on her new album, 'Chromatica'. 0

