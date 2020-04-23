Amazing show of support for frontline workers at Leeds hospital as UK claps for carers

Global  

Emergency services joined forces Thursday (April 23) evening at a Leeds hospital to show appreciation to those fighting on the front line during the coronavirus outbreak.

Emergency services joined forces Thursday (April 23) evening at a Leeds hospital to show appreciation to those fighting on the front line during the coronavirus outbreak.




