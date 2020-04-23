Global  

Montgomery County Hospitals Still Has Open Beds, Officials Say

Montgomery County Hospitals Still Has Open Beds, Officials Say
Officials reported 119 new COVID-19 cases.
Montgomery County Hospitals Still Has Open Beds, Officials Say

IN DELAWARE ABOUT 3300 CASESAND 92 SOULS LOST DUE TO THEVIRUS.MONTGOMERY COUNTY ISREPORTING 119 NEW CASES ANDFIVE ADDITIONAL DEATHS.TODAY WE ALSO RECEIVED ANUPDATE ON THE SITUATION ATMONTGOMERY COUNTY HOSPITALS.EVERY HOSPITAL INMONTGOMERY COUNTY DOES HAVEOPENED BEDS ON BOTH THEIRREGULAR FLOORS AND IN THEIRINTENSIVE CARE UNITS, AND I DOWANT TO NOTE THAT HE THAT THENUMBER OF OPENED BEDS DOES GODOWN A BIT EVERY DAY.SO, IN TERMS OF OUR HOSPITALS,I DON'T BELIEVE THAT WE AREOVER THE PEAK IN TERMS OF THEHOSPITALIZED PATIENTS, AND IWANT TO CONTINUE TO URGEEVERYBODY TO STAY AT HOMEEXCEPT FOR THE MOST ESSENTIALTRIP.LONG TERM CARE FACILITIESAND OTHER OVERNIGHT CARE




