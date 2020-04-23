Chris Hemsworth Admits Wife Quietly Stored Thor Hammers Away | THR News Video Credit: THR News - Duration: 01:21s - Published now Chris Hemsworth Admits Wife Quietly Stored Thor Hammers Away | THR News The actor, known for his role as the Marvel superhero, is currently in his home country of Australia, where he gave a bit more insight into how he is getting along amid the coronavirus pandemic. 0

