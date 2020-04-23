Sheriff Davis asking mayor, commissioners that first responders get hazard pay

Macon county has 66 cases.

And wilcox county has 64 cases.

These numbers will be updated again at 7pm.

New tonight: the bibb county sheriff david davis is asking first responders get hazard pay during the pandemic.

Sheriff davis says he sent a letter to mayor robert reichert and commissioners last week, requesting some type of financial consideration.

He says whether commissioners look at a one time bonus, or an adjustment in salaries, he wants first responders to be recognized for being on the front line.

"deputies and first responders that are right out there on the line that are really the front line of defense they're on the front line of anyone who encounter anyone who maybe infected and i think there should be some consideration for their bravery