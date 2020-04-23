Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trade up, or stay at No. 15? Who the Broncos should take in both scenarios

Trade up, or stay at No. 15? Who the Broncos should take in both scenarios

Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 04:10s - Published
Trade up, or stay at No. 15? Who the Broncos should take in both scenarios

Trade up, or stay at No. 15? Who the Broncos should take in both scenarios

Lionel Bienvenu and Troy Renck break down the best-case scenario for the Broncos in Thursday's first round of the NFL Draft.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

edward90

Ed Intriguing to trade up for Ruggs, Lamb or Jeudy. Trade with #49ers because they’re desperate for more draft capital… https://t.co/OiyG3Iy3Z4 1 minute ago

eag76ers

GOD is LOVE I believe the @Eagles will do one of three things. 1. Trade up between 11-13 to take Ceedee Lamb. 2. Stay put and… https://t.co/fqIhbElkj6 2 minutes ago

FromPeabody

From Peabody @patscartel @ThatDaveBrown Can’t wait to stay up all night to see the genius trade out of the first round 3 minutes ago

DanTheTwatter

Daniel Swear if ravens trade out of the 1st and dont trade back in and I stay up for the entire first night I'ma be fuming #NFLDraft2020 3 minutes ago

japp88

Mark. RT @AdamSchefter: Over the last couple of weeks, the Dolphins called the Bengals on more than one occasion to see if Cincinatti would be wi… 3 minutes ago

RobFrame6

Rob Frame @stoolpresidente You got off to a rough start but have done well in recent weeks. Hang tough and stay positive.… https://t.co/IBJTYuyCYG 6 minutes ago

B_Walk15

Bryan Walker @LevinsonGould_ @Joe_Sharkey @jrredman08 @Broncos If one of the top 3 WR doesn't fall to them, I think they trade b… https://t.co/Z4I703ncZc 6 minutes ago

thomasrp93

Thomas R. Petersen 🦅 @RapSheet I'm told by a credible source that they might trade down to do it too. Source believes there is a lot of… https://t.co/kqKdumtT1i 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.