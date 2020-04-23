NFL Prepares To Hold Remote Draft Amid Coronavirus Pandemic Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:57s - Published now NFL Prepares To Hold Remote Draft Amid Coronavirus Pandemic All professional sports are on hold due to the coronavirus, so Thursday's NFL Draft is a slight return to normalcy for sports fans, even if it's being held remotely; CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports. 0

