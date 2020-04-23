Quiz Trailer - Ready to Play - AMC - Plot synopsis: "Quiz" tells the extraordinary and sensational true story of how Charles and Diana Ingram attempted an "audacious heist" on the quiz show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

On September 9, 2001, Major Charles Ingram, his wife Diana, and an accomplice, Tecwen Whittock, who was sitting in the audience, were accused of cheating their way to a million pounds on what was the most popular game show on earth.

The couple stood trial for conspiring by coughing during the recording to signify the correct answers to the multiple-choice questions posed to the Major by the host, Chris Tarrant.

Directed by Stephen Frears starring Michael Sheen, Matthew Macfadyen, Sian Clifford, Mark Bonnar, Helen McCrory, Michael Jibson, Aisling Bea release date May 31, 2020 (on AMC, US)