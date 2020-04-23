The Smurfs 2 movie clip - Saving the Smurfs Patrick (Neil Patrick Harris) and Victor (Brendan Gleeson) destroy Gargamel's (Hank Azaria) machine and save the Smurfs from his evil clutches.

Plot synopsis: Hoping to harness the magical Smurf-essence, evil wizard Gargamel creates a pair of Smurflike creatures, called Naughties.

However, only a real Smurf can give Gargamel what he wants, so he kidnaps Smurfette to force her to cast a spell that will transform the Naughties into Smurfs.

Papa, Clumsy and the rest of the Smurfs reunite with their human friends Patrick (Neil Patrick Harris) and Grace (Jayma Mays) to rescue Smurfette from the wizard's clutches.

Cast: Brendan Gleeson, Christina Ricci, George Lopez, Hank Azaria, John Oliver, Katy Perry, Neil Patrick Harris