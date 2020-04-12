The Smurfs movie clip - Papa Smurf's Sacrifice - The Smurfs discover their history and how to invoke the power of the blue moon.

Then, Gargamel (Hank Azaria) captures Papa (Jonathan Winters) while the others make a quick getaway.

Plot synopsis: Evil wizard Gargamel (Hank Azaria) has plagued the happy, peaceful Smurfs for a very long time.

Finally, he succeeds in chasing the little blue people from their village and through a magic portal -- which transports them to Manhattan and into the life of ad executive Patrick Winslow (Neil Patrick Harris).

Only three apples high and lost in the Big Apple, the Smurfs (Jonathan Winters, Alan Cumming, Katy Perry) must find a way back to their world before Gargamel tracks them down.

Cast: Alan Cumming, Hank Azaria, Jonathan Winters, Katy Perry