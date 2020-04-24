'SNL' Sets Second At-Home Episode, 'Back to the Future' Theory Shut Down by Screenwriter & More | THR News Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio - Duration: 02:02s - Published 15 minutes ago 'SNL' Sets Second At-Home Episode, 'Back to the Future' Theory Shut Down by Screenwriter & More | THR News 'SNL' Sets Second At-Home Episode, 'Back to the Future' Theory Shut Down by Screenwriter & More | THR News