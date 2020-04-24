Covid: Sonia Gandhi says govt clueless; NDA minister slams 'cheap politics'

Congress President Sonia Gandhi took a jibe at the Centre on Thursday.

Speaking at the Congress Working Committee meeting in Delhi, Sonia said the Centre has no clear idea on what to do after lockdown ends.

Sonia also added how the suggestions made by Congress were only partially taken.

Replying to Sonia’s comments, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar asked Congress to not indulge in “cheap politics”.

“This is not the time for politics,” Javadekar said.