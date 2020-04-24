New California Unemployment Numbers Paint Grim Pandemic Picture Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:35s - Published now New California Unemployment Numbers Paint Grim Pandemic Picture In California an additional 533,568 new unemployment claims were filed this past week bringing our total in only the last month to over 3.1 million new claims. Kenny Choi reports. (4-23-20) 0

