Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > New California Unemployment Numbers Paint Grim Pandemic Picture

New California Unemployment Numbers Paint Grim Pandemic Picture

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:35s - Published
New California Unemployment Numbers Paint Grim Pandemic Picture

New California Unemployment Numbers Paint Grim Pandemic Picture

In California an additional 533,568 new unemployment claims were filed this past week bringing our total in only the last month to over 3.1 million new claims. Kenny Choi reports.

(4-23-20)

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.