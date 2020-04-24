How are local police enforcing Ohio's stay-at-home order? Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 03:02s - Published now How are local police enforcing Ohio's stay-at-home order? Police across more than a dozen agencies together have charged more than 70 people with violating Gov. Mike Dewine’s stay-at-home order in Hamilton County. 0

