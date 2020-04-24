Fourth coronavirus-related death in Kern.

THIS COMING AS THE NUMBER OFPATIENTS WHO HAVE RECOVEREDJUMPED BY NEARLY 30 PEOPLE.THE PUBLIC HEALTH DEPARTMENTSAYS 262 PATIENTSHAVE RECOVERED.OFFICIALS ALSO REPORTING THEREARE 680 POSITIVE CASES -- WITH671RESIDENTS AND 9 NON-RESIDENTSTESTING POSITIVE.THE DEATH TOLL IS NOW AT 4 --FOLLOWING TODAY'SDEVELOPMENT.ACCORDING TO PUBLIC HEALTH --MORE THAN 48-HUNDRED PEOPLEHAVE TESTED NEGATIVE AND MORETHAN 36-HUNDRED TESTSARE STILL PENDING.NOW LET'S TAKE A LOOK AT THECASES ACROSS THE REGIONS.THE MOST CASES COMING FROM EASTBAKERSFIELDWITH 342 -- WHICH IS 12 MORETHAN YESTEDAY.WEST BAKERSFIELD HAS NOWECLIPSED THE 200 MARK --AND IS AT 210 -- WHICH IS 13MORE THAN YESTERDAY.

82 CASESARE FROM THE VALLEY.OFFICIALS SAY THERE ARE 19 INTHE MOUNTAIN REGION AND 18 INTHE DESERT.THE CRASHING OIL MARKET TOOK ITSTOLL ON WALL STREET FOR THE