Governor Ducey holds first coronavirus briefing in eight days Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 05:03s - Published now Governor Ducey holds first coronavirus briefing in eight days Governor Ducey held his first coronavirus briefing in eight days, as new data shows peak in the state may be later than previously expected. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Governor Ducey holds first coronavirus briefing in eight days MORE ON THE RAPID TESTING IN AMOMENT.FIRST, TWO BIG HEADLINESTONIGHT, FROM GOVERNOR DUCEY'SCORONAVIRUS BRIEFING, ELECTIVESURGERIES CAN RESUME NEXT FRIDAYMAY 1st.THE GOVERNOR KEEPING HIS STAY ATHOME ORDER IN EFFECT BUT SAYS HEHE WILL REVIEW IT AND MAKE ADECISION FOR ALL OF US NEXTWEEK.





You Might Like

Tweets about this