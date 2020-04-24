Planning safe graduation ceremonies for the class of 2020

By - june 1, 2020.

- - with the covid-19 outbreak- putting an abrupt end to- the school year, members of the- 2020 class are learning how - they will close the chapter of- high school.- news 25's victoria bailey has - the graduation- details in our story tonight.

- 2:02-2:12 - - - - - "high school graduation in my opinion, and the opinion of - other folks, is the culmination- of a lot of hard work over- several years for the students.- we want to honor this - achievement."

However for high school seniors- along the coast,- honoring that achievement will- come in many different forms. - "after tate reeves put forth th shelter in place, our school- board kept in constant- contact with us throughout the- whole process and once it becam- apparent that - a traditional graduation might- harm students, they took action- and decided to- go with a really great- alternative" the ocean springs virtual - graduation ceremony, meant- to be a safe alternative, also- sparked a petition with the - goal of 1 thousand 500- signatures to save ocean- springs graduation.

- "i do believe that the petition was put forth to not necessaril- rebel against the - school board decision but to- show that the class of 2020 - would be interested in a- traditional graduation somewher- along the way.

Sometime in the- fall or just anywhere in- the future," other school districts are- looking to hold a more- traditional ceremony with safet- as the main goal.

- including the jackson county- school district which plans to- hold six graduation ceremonies- to allow for safe - social distancing measures.

- the biloxi public schools as- well as st.

Patrick catholic- school- is looking to take similar- measures.

- " we will safely be able to do aproxamitly nine graduation - sessions over a three - day period graduating - aproximately 40 students per- session.

And we have a very - large beautiful arena that we - will be able to do this so we - are very fortunate" " our graduation mass will be held for the st.

Patrick 2020 - class will be held friday may - 15th at 5:00 at cathedral of th- nativity of the blessed virgin- mary" for those ceremonies guests wil- be limited- according to the safety a healt- guideline in place at the time- of graduation.- reporting for news 25 i'm vb.

