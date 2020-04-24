Global  

Ever get there special field that until the company i have a blue way helping clean up the area and you hope to never lose pieces at his uniform that he were in different and types of services that he didn't actually has a point on it that he had written to his family life was there and as it doesn't storm just in case he did make it home to the military quilts made from the lock miller in her late has been stored in a chest of drawers that link devastating storms roared through gillis home was seriously damaged she was safe but cannot be found she immediately noticed that the dresser had to go to college is that it was convenient error pieces have elementary school over here so you can imagine when the left final tilt after searching the quote resurfaced on social media and and an emotional moment they were reunited with it thursday afternoon when he finally that landed had that we can hurting for and as aaron casillas gave the family the will founded while cleaning up with the church group across the street gillis home and open it up to someone like something was in the army and she said we on facebook late maybe someone and he may be young but definitely hero are very thankful that it is once to go into the army it was a $200 reward for finding the belts but he refused to tak it so instead they're using that $200 to make




