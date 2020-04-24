Chris Lu: U.S. economy will need years to bounce back from the shutdown Video Credit: PoliticKing - Duration: 07:45s - Published now Chris Lu: U.S. economy will need years to bounce back from the shutdown Former Deputy Labor Secretary Chris Lu joins Larry King on PoliticKING who predicts the U.S. economy will need years -- not months -- to bounce back from the shutdown. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Jerimiah @NewshubPolitics Start sorting business and the economy. Whatever is done will take a long while, it won't be the s… https://t.co/4xpp2lhyqL 8 hours ago Amber @realDonaldTrump Make sure this SBA PPP goes to the actual small business owners it was meant for because if you sc… https://t.co/y4eT5nrZmH 14 hours ago Chris Traynor RT @adrianowlett: It appears from everything you say @RishiSunak and @DominicRaab the country is haemorrhaging cash and we need to restart… 18 hours ago 💧Chris Murray RT @sallymcmanus: Cutting wages and workers rights is dangerous. We will need strong domestic spending when the economy opens to see us thr… 20 hours ago christian universe 🌏🚀 RT @DavidMacLuna: @SEncerwal @Relentlessbored The park is also a multi-billion dollar business and a cornerstone of the local economy. We… 22 hours ago justin❤️selena RT @PortableTVApp: Larry talks with former Deputy Labor Secretary Chris Lu, who predicts the U.S. economy will need years -- not months --… 1 day ago Patrick K A Kearns The longer it takes this government to work out that we need to snuff out this virus and not learn to live with it… https://t.co/DApsUuBv7m 1 day ago chris okioma RT @DonaldBKipkorir: Raila Odinga has done more for Kenya than any Kenyan alive or dead .... To give Baba Kshs. 72m in an economy that is K… 2 days ago