Chris Lu: U.S. economy will need years to bounce back from the shutdown

Chris Lu: U.S. economy will need years to bounce back from the shutdown

Chris Lu: U.S. economy will need years to bounce back from the shutdown

Former Deputy Labor Secretary Chris Lu joins Larry King on PoliticKING who predicts the U.S. economy will need years -- not months -- to bounce back from the shutdown.

