Doctor rejects Trump's 'heat and light' idea at White House Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Duration: 02:57s - Published now Doctor rejects Trump's 'heat and light' idea at White House Dr Deborah Birx was not convinced by the president's suggestion coronavirus patients' bodies could be irradiated by UV light. 0

