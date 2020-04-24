Global  

Patriots Top Targets for Day 2 of the NFL Draft

Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Published
Patriots Top Targets for Day 2 of the NFL Draft
Patriots top targets for Day 2 of the NFL Draft
BettsMVP50

Simon Top targets for the Patriots in Day 2: QB: Jalen Hurts WR: Laviska Shenault Jr./Michael Pittman Jr. TE: Hunter Bry… https://t.co/3FziTWDLEZ 31 minutes ago

force_fantasy

Fantasy 🏈 Force All @ezlazar Patriots targets still on the board. https://t.co/VwZ2BWuyPb 1 hour ago

AJ_Diaz79

AJ Diaz Possible trades targets for the Patriots: OJ Howard and Josh Rosen #NFLDraft 3 hours ago

jarcher04

Jake Archer Yep, I previewed the kickers worth drafting. Read before...Round 6? https://t.co/DeDVWeOH37 7 hours ago

2ATJL

Dr.Wu @alexsalvinews @OANN Patriots who support the Bill of Rights might as well paint targets on their backs 7 hours ago

jarcher04

Jake Archer The Patriots have no bigger need than a tight end. Here's a breakdown of some of the options they could go with. Re… https://t.co/ObHg69BS0i 8 hours ago

ccusson1122

Craig Cusson @aarondobson17 I just appreciate the hard work you gave. I always thought you and some others needed more targets,… https://t.co/ZgvpeoWgFo 8 hours ago

DanKelley66

Dan Kelley (16) Final mock for Patriots 2020 NFL Draft: DE-AJ Epenesa S-Kyle Dugger TE-Adam Trautman TE-Harrison Bryant WR-De… https://t.co/ImscS5m6gv 8 hours ago

