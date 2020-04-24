49ers, Seahawks, Raiders, and Chargers bolster squads with first-round selections

Did the rest of our regional teams do?

The 49ers traded back from 13th to 14th and took javon kinlaw.

The defensive tackle had 93 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, and 10 and a half sacks in his career.

Then the niners made a 2nd trade and moved up from 31st to 25th.

With that pick they scooped up brandon aiyuk, the wide receiver from arizona state.

This should help replace emanuel sanders who went to new orleans in free agency.

Now the seattle seahawks made one of the more shocking moves of the evening.

The seahawks came into the night needing either offensive line or defensive line.

Instead, the seahawks took a linebacker that was ranked by espn as the 6th best linebacker in the draft jordyn brooks.

Not to mention, the seahawks currently have two pro bowl linebackers in bobby wagner and k.j.

Wright.

The seahawks go defense in the opening round.

The newly named las vegas raiders picked up the speedy alabama wide receiver henry ruggs the third.

The raiders also picked up a cornerback to bolster that defense up a little.

Damon arnette from ohio state is headed to sin city to wear the black