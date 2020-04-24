Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 49ers, Seahawks, Raiders, and Chargers bolster squads with first-round selections

49ers, Seahawks, Raiders, and Chargers bolster squads with first-round selections

Video Credit: KDRV - Published
49ers, Seahawks, Raiders, and Chargers bolster squads with first-round selections

49ers, Seahawks, Raiders, and Chargers bolster squads with first-round selections

49ers, Seahawks, Raiders, and Chargers bolster squads with first-round selections

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

49ers, Seahawks, Raiders, and Chargers bolster squads with first-round selections

Did the rest of our regional teams do?

The 49ers traded back from 13th to 14th and took javon kinlaw.

The defensive tackle had 93 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, and 10 and a half sacks in his career.

Then the niners made a 2nd trade and moved up from 31st to 25th.

With that pick they scooped up brandon aiyuk, the wide receiver from arizona state.

This should help replace emanuel sanders who went to new orleans in free agency.

Now the seattle seahawks made one of the more shocking moves of the evening.

The seahawks came into the night needing either offensive line or defensive line.

Instead, the seahawks took a linebacker that was ranked by espn as the 6th best linebacker in the draft jordyn brooks.

Not to mention, the seahawks currently have two pro bowl linebackers in bobby wagner and k.j.

Wright.

The seahawks go defense in the opening round.

The newly named las vegas raiders picked up the speedy alabama wide receiver henry ruggs the third.

The raiders also picked up a cornerback to bolster that defense up a little.

Damon arnette from ohio state is headed to sin city to wear the black




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Kalebdelaney7

Kaleb delaney @ProblemWright W- ravens, Vikings, jags, cards, 49ers L- raiders, chargers, Seahawks 51 minutes ago

CJMordock

CJ Mordock First round: Chiefs A+ Redskins A+ Cardinals A+ 49ers A Ravens A Packers A Browns A Dolphins A- Chargers B+ Cow… https://t.co/RPw2r12ivP 2 hours ago

ZoneReads

Quarantine Draft Season best lols Packers Seahawks Chargers Raiders sneaky lols Falcons 49ers 2 hours ago

bengalsjunkie

Kyle Biggest winners: Minnesota Vikings Arizona Cardinals Tampa Bay Bucs San Francisco 49ers Dallas Cowboys Biggest Los… https://t.co/8wk5p1DUeZ 2 hours ago

KDRVSports

NewsWatch 12 Sports Round one of the 2020 NFL Draft is over. Our regional teams made some surprising moves. How did your team do, tod… https://t.co/Fcvf02x2tp 2 hours ago

Shauncore

Shaun Newkirk @theStevenRuiz draft grades for the last few picks Miami C Raiders D Jags D+ Eagles C- Vikings C Chargers C- Saint… https://t.co/eSBa9Q1msj 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.