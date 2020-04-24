CCSD outlines plans to finish school year Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:35s - Published now CCSD outlines plans to finish school year The CCSD School Board of Trustees gave an update on distance learning Thursday evening. The district outlined its plan to end the school year. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend CCSD outlines plans to finish school year LEARNING.THE DISTRICT OUTLINED THEIRPLAN TO END THE SCHOOL YEAR..THE FIRST STEP STARTED TODAY..WITH MEETINGS WITH SCHOOLPRINCIPALS.AND THROUGH THE END OF THESCHOOL YEAR..TEACHERS WILL BE ABLE TO GETTHEIR BELONGINGS...STUDENTS CAN GET THEIR ITEMSOUT OF DESKS AND LOCKERS..TURN IN TEXTBOOKS..AND GET THEIR YEARBOOKS.REPORT CARDS WILL BE MAILED OUTTO EVERY FAMILY.C-C-S-D ALSO PLANS TO FEEDSTUDENTS THROUGH JUNE 30TH...AT ALL THE FOOD DISTRIBUTIONSITES ACROSS THE DISTRICT.THE DISTRICT IS FEEDING ABOUT30- THOUSAND STUDENTS A DAY.GOING TO THE GROCERY STORE....TO FEED YOUR FAMILY IS AN





You Might Like

Tweets about this