CCSD's end of the school year plan Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:11s - Published now CCSD's end of the school year plan CCSD's distance learning plan will remain in place through May. As students continue to learn from home, the district says it is trying to get more Chromebooks in the hands of students. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend CCSD's end of the school year plan THE SCHOOL YEAR.NOW CCSD IS REVEALING MOREDETAILS ABOUT ITS END OF THEYEAR PLAN.13 ACTION NEWS ANCHOR NINAPORCIUNCULA JOINS US LIVE WITHTHOSE UPDATESCCSD'S DISTANCE LEARNING PLANWILL REMAIN IN PLACE THROUGHMAY.AS STUDENTS CONTINUE TO LEARNFROM HOME, THE DISTRICTSAYS IT IS STILL WORKING TO GETCHROMEBOOKS TO STUDENTS WHONEED IT.AS OF APRIL 17-- MORE THAN60 THOUSAND CHROMEBOOKS HAVEBEEN DISTRIBUTED TO MIDDLE ANDHIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS.HOWEVER, SOME ELEMENTARY SCHOOLSTUDENTS STILL HAVE NOTRECEIVED THEM.DURING LAST NIGHT'S BOARDMEETING CCSD TRUSTEES DISCUSSEDWHAT SCHOOLS WILL LOOK LIKE IFIN- PERSON SCHOOLING CANNOTRESUME SAFELY NEXT SCHOOL YEAR.POSSIBLE CHANGES INCLUDEINCLUDE STAGGERED SCHOOL BELLTIMES, AND STAGGERED STUDENTATTENDANCE FOR NOW, TEACHERSAND STUDENTS WILL BE ALLOWED TORETURN TO THEIR CAMPUSES TOCOLLECT ANY BELOGNINGS THEYLEFT THERE.WHEN IT COMES TO THIS YEAR'SGRADUATION...WE HAVE YET TO HEAR OF ANYCONCRETE PLANS.EARLIER THIS MONTHSUPERINTENDENT JESUS JARA SAIDTHE DECISION WILL BE LEFT UP TOINDIVIDUAL SCHOOLADMINISTRATORS.C-C-S-D ALSO PLANS TO FEEDSTUDENTS THROUGH JUNE 30TH AT





