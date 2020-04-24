Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Newly discovered snake gets named after Salazar Slytherin

Newly discovered snake gets named after Salazar Slytherin

Video Credit: Sohomen - Duration: 00:51s - Published
Newly discovered snake gets named after Salazar Slytherin

Newly discovered snake gets named after Salazar Slytherin

Researchers have discovered a new species of Green pit vipers.

The scientists named the new snake after Salazar Slytherin.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HuffPostAU

HuffPost Australia Newly Discovered Snake Gets A Fitting 'Harry Potter' Moniker https://t.co/SqWqBYHgIm 2 hours ago

cortchie

cortchie Newly Discovered Snake Gets A Fitting 'Harry Potter' Moniker https://t.co/C7hQ1yj9pl 17 hours ago

WitchCherokee

Cherokee_Witch Newly Discovered Snake Gets A Fitting 'Harry Potter' Moniker https://t.co/e58IfPJG7q via @Yahoo 23 hours ago

afrazer311

Roman J. Israel, Esq. Newly discovered snake gets a fitting 'Harry Potter' moniker: https://t.co/WOZrfMbX0r via @AOL 1 day ago

HCCPLibrary

hopkinsville_library Newly discovered snake species gets a wizard-approved name! https://t.co/ifT7qJqj3e 1 day ago

Broberts5450827

Broberts Newly Discovered Snake Gets A Fitting 'Harry Potter' Moniker https://t.co/KldNpCK91j Missed a good opportunity. I… https://t.co/0k4aIkAFAc 1 day ago

WildAtHeart__13

William R Ketelhut Newly Discovered Snake Gets A Fitting 'Harry Potter' Moniker https://t.co/NJEGJ3LwM0 2 days ago

10_69S

Steph I can appreciate this on too many levels https://t.co/0lYTf90rHr 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.