New Snake Species Named After Slytherin Founder at Hogwarts Video Credit: AmazeLab - Duration: 01:00s - Published 7 minutes ago New Snake Species Named After Slytherin Founder at Hogwarts Fiction meets science! Researchers from India just discovered a new green pit viper and named it after Harry Potter's Salazar Slytherin. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this