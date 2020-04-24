Covid-19 | India vs USA, UK, Italy: Union govt, ICMR show strategy's success

The Union government and the Indian Council of Medical Research briefed the press about the Covid-19 situation in India.

While Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs, Punya Salila Srivastava, spoke about the various relaxations in lockdown at many places, and the promulgation of an ordinance to protect medical workers, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Lav Agarwal, provided key statistics regarding the rise in cases and recovery of patients.

Then, CK Mishra, Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Balram Bhargava, Director General, ICMR, and Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS gave a broad overview of India's strategy against Covid-19 and how it has evolved in the past month.

