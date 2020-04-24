Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > PM Modi to village sarpanchs: COVID-19 taught us to be self-reliant | Oneindia News

PM Modi to village sarpanchs: COVID-19 taught us to be self-reliant | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:25s - Published
PM Modi to village sarpanchs: COVID-19 taught us to be self-reliant | Oneindia News

PM Modi to village sarpanchs: COVID-19 taught us to be self-reliant | Oneindia News

PM Modi draws lessons from COVID-19, tells village heads that even their communities should be self reliant for basic needs; Arvind Kejriwal says plasma therpay trials on 4 patients were successfull so far; Section of Delhi's Azadpur Mandi closes after trader with COVID-19 dies; Kerala plans randomised rapid tests for frontline staff; US researchers claim sunlight can coronavirus on surfaces and in the air and more news

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

bdhaps

DAMANI "This self-reliance should be at the village, district, state and national level in terms of our needs and our abil… https://t.co/Utf00hoYeA 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.