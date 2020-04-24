PM Modi to village sarpanchs: COVID-19 taught us to be self-reliant | Oneindia News Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:25s - Published 1 hour ago PM Modi to village sarpanchs: COVID-19 taught us to be self-reliant | Oneindia News PM Modi draws lessons from COVID-19, tells village heads that even their communities should be self reliant for basic needs; Arvind Kejriwal says plasma therpay trials on 4 patients were successfull so far; Section of Delhi's Azadpur Mandi closes after trader with COVID-19 dies; Kerala plans randomised rapid tests for frontline staff; US researchers claim sunlight can coronavirus on surfaces and in the air and more news 0

