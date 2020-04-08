Brits seen sun bathing and enjoying the sun during lockdown
Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 01:08s - Published
Brits seen sun bathing and enjoying the sun during lockdown
Members of the public seen sitting in groups, sun bathing and standing around, against advised guidelines.As the government warns that we are still on lockdown, Brits continue to flout the rules.Footage shows areas around London, including Greenwich, Blackheath, Wimbledon and Deptford.Neighbours in Wimbledon have also reported that groups of people have been regularly gathering in streets, not social distancing.Members of the public have also taken to Twitter sharing their annoyance of people flouting the rules."We are supposed to be in lockdown but people are still sunbathing in London parks.""People are not respecting social distancing.
I'm having to ask people to move out of my way."With the continuation of warm weather, many people fear that Brits are relaxing the rules and not social distancing.The footage highlights people having picnics, sunbathing and drinking coffee on old pub benches.
Brits seen sun bathing and enjoying the sun during lockdown
Members of the public seen sitting in groups, sun bathing and standing around, against advised guidelines.As the government warns that we are still on lockdown, Brits continue to flout the rules.Footage shows areas around London, including Greenwich, Blackheath, Wimbledon and Deptford.Neighbours in Wimbledon have also reported that groups of people have been regularly gathering in streets, not social distancing.Members of the public have also taken to Twitter sharing their annoyance of people flouting the rules."We are supposed to be in lockdown but people are still sunbathing in London parks.""People are not respecting social distancing.
I'm having to ask people to move out of my way."With the continuation of warm weather, many people fear that Brits are relaxing the rules and not social distancing.The footage highlights people having picnics, sunbathing and drinking coffee on old pub benches.
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Daniel Harding Brits sunbathing and standing in groups. My report for @SWNS
https://t.co/vgOzpdoSyG 4 days ago
Watch the moment an adorable little girl cheered up her mum with a super-cute rendition of 'Tomorrow' from the musical 'Annie'.Brooke Osborne-Rakhara, four, usually attend dancing, singing and theatre..